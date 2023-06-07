 Mumbai: FPJ Employees Among Hundreds Frustrated By Inadequate Frequency of Buses on A-100, 111 Routes
Mumbai: FPJ Employees Among Hundreds Frustrated By Inadequate Frequency of Buses on A-100, 111 Routes

Passengers are enduring long queues and wait times of up to 15 to 20 minutes, especially during peak hours, to catch the buses.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Hundreds of office-goers from Free Press House and surrounding areas are expressing their concerns over the insufficient frequency of buses on the A-100 and 111 routes operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. Passengers are enduring long queues and wait times of up to 15 to 20 minutes, especially during peak hours.

The lack of buses during rush hours has become a daily routine for many commuters, as the existing fleet fails to meet the growing demand. This situation poses a significant challenge for office-goers, considering the concentration of businesses and corporate offices in the area.

Appeal for Improved Bus Services

Regular passengers, frustrated with the inconvenience caused, have appealed to the BEST administration to increase the number of buses specifically during peak hours. They firmly believe that adding more buses to the route would alleviate the commuting difficulties and ensure smoother travel experiences for the public.

Vital Link for Office-Goers

The Free Press House to CSMT route serves as a crucial link for hundreds of office-goers who rely on public transportation for their daily commute. However, the low frequency of buses has resulted in overcrowding, longer wait times, and decreased service efficiency.

Urgent Action Needed

Acknowledging the concerns raised by commuters, the BEST administration is urged to promptly address the issue and take necessary measures to improve the frequency of buses on the A-100 and 111 routes. Commuters hope that their demands will be prioritized, and additional resources will be allocated to meet the growing transportation needs of the area's working population.

