Mumbai News: A virtual pilgrimage walk to culminate on a melodious note

Shashi Vyas and P Venkatraman (in centre) flanked by women marathon runners Kranti Salvi and Kameshwari Kulkarni | Salman Ansari/FPJ

Pancham Nishad, an organisation known for promoting Indian classical music, has tied up with YouTooCanRun, a sports management company, for combining devotion with fitness. For the past 17 years, Pancham Nishad has been organising 'Bolava Vitthal' programme on Ashadhi Ekadashi day. During the event, leading classical vocalists render songs devoted to Lord Vitthala.

Keeping up with the annual tradition, a programme will be held on June 29 at the Shanmukhananda Hall, said Pancham Nishad Director Shashi Vyas, adding that noted vocalists Devaki Pandit, Padmaja Phenany Joglekar, Jayteerth Mevundi and Anand Bhate will render 'abhangs' (devotional poetry) in the event.

Walk With Wari App Second Edition

Simultaneously, YouTooCanRun will launch the second edition of its ‘Walk with Wari’ app – which is a digital adaptation of the traditional pilgrimage undertaken on foot by several lakh devotees from Alandi and Dehu to Pandharpur. However, those who are unable to take part in the marathon walk can do so virtually.

‘Walk with Wari’ allows people to participate in the pilgrimage from the comfort of their homes. E-participants will walk 258 km equivalent to 3,40,000 steps, with three designated rest days from June 10 to June 29, culminating on Ashadi Ekadashi.

Vyas said, “Our annual concert is a tribute to Lord Vitthal and aimed at specially bringing the youth to our cultural heritage.” Registration details for 'Walk with Wari' can be sought through helpline 9920142195, informed YouTooCanRun Director P Venkataraman.