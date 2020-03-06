Mumbai: Four students caught copying in HSC exams

Mumbai: Four students were caught copying in the Economics subject paper of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board Class 12 examinations on Thursday. They were caught using paper chits to copy inside the exam hall and were noticed by the invigilators, who reported to the state board authorities.

Out of the four, one student was caught at Mithibai College, Vile Parle (west) and the other was caught at Valia Junior College at Borivali (west).

One student was caught in the copying case at Manik Bhai Morarji Junior College, Vile Parle (west) and other at Royal college of Arts, Science and Comerce, Mira Road.

Sandeep Sangve, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, “These students were caught copying during examination using paper chits with answers written on it. There were no cases of students using mobile phones.”

Students have been repeatedly warned by the state board to not indulge in any acts of cheating by the state board. An official of the state board, said, “Students might have to face serious consequences if they are caught cheating. They should realise that we have tight security systems in order to prevent any malpractices.”