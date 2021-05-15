Thane: Five dead in Ulhasnagar building collapse

Thane, May 15: Five people succumbed to their injuries, including a 12-year-old boy after the slab of a four-storey building collapsed in Ulhasnagar on Saturday afternoon. The fire brigade officials and locals rescued around 11 people buried under the rubble. Five of them succumbed to their injuries.

According to the fire brigade, the incident occurred around 1:40 pm at Mohini Palace, a ground-plus four-storey building opposite Charandas Darbar, Camp Number 1, Ulhasnagar. "The slab on the fourth floor fell down like a pack of cards on the ground. The fire brigade, police and locals reached the spot and started rescue operations. Sixteen people were trapped in the rubble. Eleven were rescued. Five people were trapped inside," said an official from Ulhasnagar.

The building comprised 15 flats and seven shops. All the residents were rescued successfully. The team of Thane Disaster response force and National Disaster Response force were called for the rescue operation.

Santosh Kadam, head of Regional Disaster management cell, Thane Municipal Corporation said the TDRF team reached the spot and rescued four people. "They were shifted to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar where they succumbed to their injuries. The NDRF team reached the spot and searched for the fifth person," said Kadam. The fifth person was later found to be dead under rubble.

According to the Thane Disaster Response Force, the four people removed from the debris include Monty Milind Parshe (12), Aishwarya Haresh Dodwal (23), Harish Dodwal (40) and Savitri Parche (60). Sandhya Haresh Dodwal (40), who was missing, is also reported dead. Among the 11 rescued, nine of them were discharged. While two including Kamlesh Aachra (40) and Mehak Achra (38) are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Yuvraj Badhane, PRO and deputy municipal commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation said, "The building was constructed in 1994. It is a ground plus four-storey building with a terrace flat. Those days there was a shortage of sand and Ulwe sand was used for the construction, which is weak. After the slab collapsed most of the residents were rescued successfully. The TDRF and NDRF team are carrying out the rescue operation."