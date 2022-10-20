Mumbai: Foundation stone laid for police building in Mira Road

e-Paper Get App
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe laid the foundation stone for the construction of police building | FPJ
The president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe laid the foundation stone for the constructionof a multi-purpose building and jogging track for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Wednesday.

The facility will come up on part of the 5.5 acre plot which has been allocated to the MBVV police for its various offices, units and staff accommodation in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road.

Funds amounting Rs 60 lakh have been allocated from Dr Sahasrabuddhe's Member of Parliament local area development scheme for sporting facilities including a joggers track, an open gymnasium, a kabaddi ground and a shot put field.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has given its nod to construct a double-storeyed multi-purpose building in a usable area measuring 4,500sq ft.

Apart from mooting the importance of good homes, a healthy lifestyle and keeping a positive and sensitive mindset, Dr Sahasrabuddhe also highlighted the need for a library in the building for the police personnel to keep themselves intellectually fit and also reduce their stress levels.

He promised to provide 1,000 books of different types ranging from law and literature to general knowledge and biographies.

