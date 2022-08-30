Mumbai: Former mayor Kishori Pednekar says Uddhav's Sena will win civic polls, slams Shinde-faction

Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar reiterated that citizens will teach a lesson to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the coming civic election in the next few months.

While speaking at a party's Panvel constituency function in Kharghar, she said that the original Shiv Sena will be victorious.

The party meeting was organised following an order from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray; senior party leader of Konkan division Subhash Desai had suggested the same. Office bearers from Panvel constituency like Shirish Gharat backed it.

Party spokesperson, Babandada Patil reiterated, "Those who left the party will not be accepted in the party again." He expressed confidence that the Uddhav faction will fight and win the next battle.

District Chief Gharat said that according to the order of the Shiv Sena party, so far 1500 affidavits and 20,000 members have already been registered. “We have decided to register forty thousand members,” said Gharat. He also echoed the sentiments of other leaders about winning the civic body polls.