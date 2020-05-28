Mumbai: Former Congress corporator Brian Miranda booked for misbehaving with woman cop

Vakola Police booked a former Congress corporator, Brian Miranda, 45, for allegedly misbehaving an on-duty woman sub-inspector and insulting her modesty while obstructing her from her duty and threatening her. No arrest has been made in the case and police are investigating, while the accused, Miranda, has refuted the allegations pitted against him.

According to police, the incident occurred late on Wednesday, around 10.30pm, when Miranda and his wife, who is a current Congress corporator of Kalina, Santacruz (E), visited the police station to settle a spat between two groups that broke out earlier in the day over alleged misbehaviour by a police informer's son. When Miranda and his wife reached the police station, the woman sub-inspector was unwilling to lodge a complaint, alleged the former corporator.

Miranda, allegedly accused the police officer of bias which led to an argument, wherein the 45-year-old corporator allegedly passed remarks insulting her modesty. "On Wednesday, a few women approached us to complain about Sumit Dashrath who made indecent hand gestures towards them. When the women called the police helpline, they were called at the police station after 10 pm. The police officer kept delaying to lodge a complaint, to which I simply asked her to speed up the process. After seeing no response, I called the senior inspector which aggravated the officer and she threatened me," said Miranda.

While Vakola Police registered a non-cognisable complaint against the women and Dashrath, who misbehaved with them walked scot free, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Miranda. A senior inspector said, Miranda was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing public servant while discharging public functions (section 186), threat of injury to public servant (section 189) and words, act or gesture intended to insult woman’s modesty (section 509), along with sections of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.