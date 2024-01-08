Mumbai: Former BMC Corporator Writes To CM Shinde, Demands To Set Up HPC To Revamp Plan For Racecourse Land

Mahalaxmi race course | File photo

Former Corporator of BMC, Makrand Narveker has written a letter to CM Eknath Shinde demanding to set up a High Power Committee (HPC) headed by the Chief Secretary with principal secretaries of state government and other agencies from Mumbai as its members. These members will negotiate with the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) to finalise the revamp plan of the racecourse land and apprise the state cabinet and the people at large on a regular basis.

Some politicians are trying to create misunderstanding: Narwekar

Narwekar alleged that some politicians are attempting to create a misunderstanding and challenging the state government for publicity. It has created confusion and anxiety among the residents and residents associations of the city to avoid that he demanded a high power committee to be formed to ensure swift implementation of the plan and ensure that this redevelopment is not embroiled in litigation.

Nawekar stated in the later "The revamp of the Mahalaxmi race course involves multiple state government departments and agencies from Mumbai. So it would be appropriate to set up HPC headed by Chief secretary and principal secretaries of revenue department, Urban Development department, Housing and environment department and Chairperson of Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee."

"HPC must work in a transparent and open manner"

"The HPC must carry out negotiations with racecourse management and finalise the revamp plan of the racecourse land and apprise the state cabinet and the citizens. The HPC must work in a transparent and open manner since the race course land is one of the largest open spaces and a public interest project is affecting the entire city."

Narwekar stated citizens who battled for open spaces are equal stakeholders in the governance. Hence, They should be taken into confidence. He demanded all the information and plans related to revamp of the racecourse should be made public. Public suggestions should be sought.