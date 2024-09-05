 Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Install More Spike Speed Breakers To Combat Wrong-Way Driving
SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 04:35 AM IST
article-image
Spike speed breakers: A step towards safer roads in Colaba | File Photo

Mumbai: Wrong-way driving has significantly decreased on roads in Colaba since the BMC installed spike speed breakers, claimed former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar. In a letter to BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani and Joint Commissioner of Traffic Anil Kumbhare, he has urged for more spike speed breakers to be installed across the city, with a special focus on Colaba, to further curb wrong-way driving.

The city’s first spike speed breaker was installed last year on B.G. Kher Road in Malabar Hill. Since then, similar spikes have been added to SBS Road, Nathalal Parekh Road, and Colaba Cross Lane in Colaba. Narwekar noted that these spikes have been successful in improving lane discipline and pedestrian safety. He recommended that the BMC along with traffic police should carry out survey and install more spike speed breakers citywide.

The spikes are designed to allow vehicles traveling in the correct direction to pass over them safely while puncturing the tires of vehicles coming from the wrong direction. "While the spikes should be effective enough to deter wrong-way driving, they should not be so sharp as to cause tire damage," said Narwekar.

Local resident Bella Shah added, “We tried using signages, but motorists ignored them. Installing these spikes has been a better solution, especially on roads with heavy pedestrian traffic and those frequented by school children and senior citizens.”

