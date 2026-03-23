Mumbai: Forest Department Conducts Leopard Safety Drive After Rising Sightings |

Mumbai: Amid growing concerns over increased leopard movement in residential areas, the Forest Department conducted an awareness campaign for residents of Sankalp Sahniwas Society in the Nagari Nivara area, aiming to reduce fear and educate citizens on safety measures.

In recent days, leopard sightings have increased in Sankalp Sahniwas Complex and Raheja Heights Society, creating panic among thousands of residents. The situation has become particularly alarming as leopards have reportedly been spotted as early as 7 pm, raising concerns about stepping out after evening hours.

Responding to residents’ demands for immediate action, local Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly took serious note of the issue and urged the Forest Department to implement preventive measures before any untoward incident occurs. Forest officials promptly surveyed the area and initiated necessary steps, including organizing an awareness drive.

During the session, forest officer Hemant Phanse guided residents on precautions to avoid leopard attacks and explained what to do and what not to do if confronted by a leopard. Nikhil Bangar elaborated on leopard behavior and psychology, helping residents better understand the animal’s patterns. Niket Shinde briefed attendees on measures already taken in the area, including installation of CCTV cameras to monitor leopard movement.

Residents were also advised to maintain cleanliness, improve lighting in vulnerable areas, and increase the height of protective fencing. Officials stated that if leopard movement continues despite these measures, cages may be installed as per Forest Department guidelines to capture the animal.

Dr. Yadav from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s P-South ward health department also informed residents about the civic body's role in managing stray animals such as dogs and cats.

The campaign saw active participation from residents, who raised queries and received clarifications. The event was organized by Sankalp Sahniwas Federal Society office bearers, including President Arun Satam and Secretary Hanumant Sule, along with other members and local residents.

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