Mumbai: Leopard Sneaks Into Dindoshi Housing Society, Kills Dog; Caught On CCTV | Siraj Noorani X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed yet another alarming wildlife sighting after a leopard was captured on CCTV inside a residential society in Dindoshi. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of March 17, 2026, at the Raheja Heights Complex, a gated community in the area.

A video shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Saraj Noorani shows the big cat roaming freely within the society’s parking premises. The presence of the leopard inside a secure residential complex has raised serious concerns among residents regarding safety and surveillance measures.

#Mumbai- Leopard entered a Dindoshi housing society- Raheja Heights Complex a gated community with 675 flats, on the wee hours on March 17. The clip shows the leopard mauling a dog. pic.twitter.com/06QFXaUAOa — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 18, 2026

CCTV Captures Attack On Dog

In the viral footage, the leopard is seen approaching a stray dog that was resting inside the compound. When the dog awakens, the leopard suddenly pounces on the dog. The attack, though partially obscured in the footage, clearly shows the leopard overpowering its prey.

Subsequently, the leopard is seen gripping the dog by the throat. The chilling visuals have since circulated widely on social media, drawing reactions from concerned citizens.

Similar Incident Reported In Mulund

This story comes in about a month after a leopard was spotted inside a residential society, near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mulund, triggering concern among residents and prompting swift action from forest officials and wildlife experts.

In the viral video, the leopard could be seen quietly entering through the society gate before targeting a dog in the compound. While the exact moment of the attack is not fully visible on camera once again, the leopard is later seen holding the dog by the throat and dragging it away.

Rising Encounters Raise Safety Concerns

Incidents like these often raise concerns about the safety of both residents and animals. While leopards usually avoid human contact, increasing encounters highlight the need for awareness and coordinated efforts between authorities and local communities to reduce conflict and ensure the safety of all.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/