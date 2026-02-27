 Maharashtra News: Leopard Found Mutilated In Shahapur’s Washala Forest Range, Paws Severed In Suspected Poaching
A leopard was found dead with its paws severed in Shahapur’s Washala forest range, raising strong suspicions of poaching. Forest officials have launched an investigation as environmentalists demand stricter surveillance and action against wildlife crimes.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 02:15 AM IST
article-image
Forest officials inspect the site in Washala range after a mutilated leopard carcass was discovered in Shahapur taluka | File Photo

Thane, Feb 26: In a disturbing case of suspected wildlife poaching, a leopard was found dead with its paws severed in the Washala forest range of Shahapur taluka, triggering widespread concern among environmentalists and local residents. The carcass was discovered on Tuesday at Kordyathak nala within the limits of Susarwadi village.

Paws severed, poaching suspected

Forest officials from the Washala range reached the spot after being alerted by locals. Upon inspection, the leopard was found lying dead in the stream, with all four paws cut off.

The mutilation has raised strong suspicions of poaching, as leopard claws and whiskers are often illegally traded due to superstition-driven beliefs and black-market demand.

Sources said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Shahapur forest division. When contacted, Washala Forest Range Officer Eknath Rongte declined to comment on the incident. Similarly, no official statement was immediately issued by the department regarding the preliminary findings.

Post-mortem awaited

Veterinary officials stated that the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the final post-mortem report is received. The forest department has carried out the disposal of the carcass as per prescribed wildlife protocols.

Eyewitnesses in the area alleged that the leopard may have been killed elsewhere and later dumped in the nala to mislead investigators. However, forest authorities have neither confirmed nor denied this possibility.

Calls for stricter enforcement

The incident has sparked public anger, with environmental groups demanding a high-level inquiry and strict action against the culprits. Activists have also urged the department to intensify night patrolling, deploy camera traps in sensitive zones, and strengthen ground intelligence to prevent wildlife crimes.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Dipesh Malhotra, who oversees the division, is expected to review the matter given its seriousness. Citizens have called for greater transparency from the forest administration, arguing that timely communication is essential to curb rumours and restore public trust.

The brutal killing has once again exposed the vulnerability of wildlife in forest belts adjoining semi-urban regions. Conservationists warn that unless surveillance and enforcement mechanisms are strengthened, such crimes could severely undermine ongoing wildlife protection efforts in Shahapur and adjoining areas.

