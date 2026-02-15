Igatpuri: Leopards Roam Freely On Wadivhare–Mukane Road; Driver Captures Viral Video As Numbers Rise In Mukane Valley

Leopards Roam Freely On Wadivhare–Mukane Road; Driver Captures Viral Video As Numbers Rise In Mukane Valley | Sourced

Igatpuri: A video of leopards roaming freely on Wadivhare-Mukane Road is going viral on social media. A driver captured the moment on a mobile camera, and the leopard is seen roaming fearlessly on the road. The population of leopards has increased significantly in Mukane Valley, and the dense forests and water in the dam area have created a fertile environment for them.

Mukane Valley is a remote and forested area. The number of leopards is constantly increasing due to the large amount of dense forests, water sources and hiding places in the dam area here. Local farmers and villagers said that due to the increase in the free movement of leopards, they have to work in the fields with their lives in their hands. It has also become difficult to step out of the house after evening. Drivers passing through the road are at risk, and special caution has to be taken at night.

This video has spread fear among the citizens of the area. Farmers have complained to the forest department and have demanded the installation of cages, trap cameras and awareness campaigns to control the leopard. The forest department said that the movement of leopards is being monitored in Mukane and surrounding areas. Locals have been asked not to walk alone at night and to keep small children and pets safe.

As incidents of leopard attacks and sightings are increasing in Igatpuri taluka, the need for the Forest Department to take more effective measures is being expressed. Due to this incident, the demand to guarantee safety to the locals has started gaining momentum. It is learnt that the forest department will soon launch a special campaign in this area.