Mumbai: Foreign Experts Laud Metro Line 3’s Optimal Design

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) recently participated in World Tunnel Congress 2024 in Shenzhen, China, and presented four case studies detailing how the project was shaped in a way to minimise the ecological impact. The international experts applauded the optimal design of the city's first underground Metro, hoping that it will change the way Mumbai travels.

At the global arena, MMRCL Director (Projects) S K Gupta presented the efforts made by the agency to reduce the infrastructural effects on the local habitat. It was ensured that the populace was not compelled to relocate to a great extent due to the construction of a large cavern for track crossover at the Acharya Atre Chowk station.

“Various factors leading to the complex situation and multiple engineering options exercised for the successful completion of large cavern track crossover were put forth (World Tunnel Congress), which were appreciated by the international tunnelling fraternity,” Gupta said.

Also, a study on pros and cons in usage of steel decking vis-a-vis concrete decking for traffic and logistical management in the construction of Line 3 has been carried out.

The findings, too, were presented at the global event. Merits and demerits on key aspects like environment, economic, ease of construction and implementation timelines were also deliberated.

Metro Line 3 is a 33.5-km-long underground corridor running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route. Of the total 27 stations, 26 of them will be underground.