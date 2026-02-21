Mumbai: For First Time In Maharashtra’s History, Both Houses To Function Without Leader Of Opposition Ahead Of Budget Session

For First Time In Maharashtra’s History, Both Houses To Function Without Leader Of Opposition Ahead Of Budget Session | File Photo

Mumbai: In an unprecedented development, both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature will function without a Leader of the Opposition (LoP) as the Budget Session begins on February 23. This marks the first time in the state’s history that the post remains vacant simultaneously in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Assembly Post Kept Pending

The 15th Legislative Assembly was constituted after the 2024 Assembly elections, with its first session held in December 2024. Traditionally, the Leader of the Opposition is elected in the first session. However, the process has been kept on hold by the Assembly Speaker, citing the rule that the largest opposition party must have at least 10 per cent of the total House strength to qualify for the post.

At present, no opposition party meets the required criteria. The Shiv Sena (UBT) holds 20 MLAs in the Assembly and had, on March 4, 2025, submitted a letter recommending senior MLA Bhaskar Jadhav for the LoP post. The proposal, however, remains pending and is set to complete nearly a year without a decision.

Council Mirrors Same Situation

A similar scenario prevails in the Legislative Council. The term of Thackeray faction leader Ambadas Danve ended in August last year, leaving the post vacant. Subsequently, the Congress submitted a letter to Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, recommending Satej Patil for the LoP position during the Winter Session in December 2025. No action has been taken on that communication either.

Government’s Stand

When the issue was raised, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition falls within the jurisdiction of the Assembly Speaker and the Legislative Council Chairman. He added that the government would accept whatever decision is taken and clarified that it has no objection to filling the post.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/