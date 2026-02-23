Mumbai Footpaths Cleared Of Illegal Hawkers, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Conducts Surprise Inspection In Dadar - PICS

Mumbai Footpaths Cleared Of Illegal Hawkers, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Conducts Surprise Inspection In Dadar | @mybmc | X

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has stepped up its campaign to clear roads and footpaths of unauthorised hawkers and illegal constructions, acting in accordance with court directives. On Monday, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani conducted a surprise inspection across areas falling under the F South, F North and G North ward offices, with a focused review in Dadar.

Surprise Visit To Dadar

During his visit, Gagrani assessed the progress of the ongoing eviction drive and inspected stretches that have historically faced congestion due to encroachments. Officials briefed him on recent actions taken to remove illegal stalls and structures obstructing footpaths and carriageways.

The Commissioner also interacted directly with shopkeepers, traders and residents. Many citizens expressed satisfaction with the campaign, stating that clearer pavements have made it easier for pedestrians to walk safely and have helped ease traffic bottlenecks. Some traders, while acknowledging the need for order, sought clarity on rehabilitation and long-term arrangements.

Focus On Civic Order And Pedestrian Rights

Civic officials emphasised that the drive is not merely punitive but aims to restore civic discipline, ensure smoother vehicular movement and safeguard the rights of pedestrians. Gagrani appealed to Mumbaikars to cooperate with the administration and support lawful measures.

He reiterated that strict compliance with court orders regarding encroachments and unauthorised constructions will be ensured and that enforcement will be intensified wherever necessary.

Senior Officials Present

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale and Deputy Commissioner Vinayak Vispute, along with assistant commissioners, engineers and ward level officers, accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.

The renewed focus on enforcement signals the civic body’s intent to sustain the momentum of the anti encroachment drive, even as it balances the concerns of small traders and daily commuters in one of the country’s busiest metropolitan regions.

