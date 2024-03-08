Mumbai: Focus On Including And Empowering Women, Says Justice Dr. Neeela Gokhale

X/Canva

Mumbai: The celebration this year centres on inspiring the inclusion of women and investing in them at various stages, to forge a better world where women are valued for their contributions, Justice Dr Neela Gokhle, addressing the Women’s Day celebration organised by the Bar Association of City Civil and Sessions Court, said.

Justice Gokhle spoke about multiple roles women are expected to undertake in their lives, highlighting the challenges inherent in being multitaskers. She acknowledged the human aspect, emphasising that the journey for women’s equality is arduous. “Moms are expected to be super moms, wives are expected to excel at work while being better at housework,” Justice Gokhle remarked, underling the ongoing fight against the prevailing patriarchal mindset. In discussing the professional realm.

Burdens Faced By Women, Gokhale Notes

Justice Gokhle noted the burdens that women face, handling numerous roles simultaneously. Despite strides such as the granting of permanent commissions in the armed forces, she acknowledged the persisting challenges and obstacles confronting women. “We are expected to be perfect, but we don’t need to be,” she asserted, addressing the misconception that the pursuit of equality often imposes an unjust burden on women. Justice Gokhle advocated for an understanding of equality that uplifts everyone without adding unnecessary challenges.

Women Quitting Career Over Domestic Responsibilities

She raised the issue of women leaving their careers due to domestic responsibilities, urging them to pursue professional paths for clarity, economic independence, and emotional well-being. She encouraged women lawyers not to abandon the profession, stressing the importance of balancing professional and personal aspirations.

Emphasising the creation of an inspiring environment, Justice Gokhle highlighted the need for valuing women’s inclusion. “When we inspire women to understand and value their inclusion, we forge a better world,” she declared.