Mumbai: Fishing boats, trawlers to guard Palghar coasts

Mumbai: In a knee-jerk reaction to the non-availability of speed boats to patrolthe 107km-long coastline of Palghar district, Superintendent of Police (Palghar District) Balasaheb Patil on Friday invited bids for fishing boats and trawlers for patrolling the seas.

The Free Press Journal had reported (18 November edition) the high-speed interceptor vessels meant for patrolling were grounded due to the failure of the State Government to renew comprehensive maintenance contracts (CMC) to keep the patrol boats operational. The lapses in the procurement of new interceptor patrol boats and renewing existing contracts to service the fleet of patrol vessels rendered unfit and operational.

The e-tenders of the Palghar Police Motor Transport Department invited bids for 45-feet fishing trawlers and smaller 15-20-feet fishing boats to patrol shallow waters and rocky beaches capable to withstand 20-30 knots wind conditions. The rented fishing vessels with 4-10 knots speed would be replacements for thehigh-speed interceptor patrol boats with a top speed of 30 knots.

“It is shocking that the Palghar coastal police is ill-equipped and forced tohire slow fishing vessels for patrolling the seas. Criminals and anti-social elements have the latest navigation and communication equipment with powerful engines and high speed to escape detection. Fishing boats are no match for the high-speed boats,” complained the senior coastal police officer.

Chief Minister Eknath Shindehad chaired ameeting on coastal security and took senior officials to task for failure to strengthen coastal patrolling.

“CM spoke with the home secretary and discussed coastal security measures,” confirmed a senior administrative official present in the meeting.

The bids invited for fishing boats to strengthen coastal security have faced flak from senior police officials who have pointed out the futility of patrolling the vast coastline in slow-moving fishing trawlers with no capabilities to intercept suspicious vessels in the seas.

Maharashtra government had provided three highspeed interceptor vessels – two 9.5m and a 12m Marine Frontier vessels - of the total 28 procured after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. All the three patrol vessels allotted to Palghar district are non-operational due to thefts and pilferage by the contactors appointed for repairs and maintenance.Palghar SP Balasahed Patil remained unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.