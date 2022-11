Due to public works undertaken from 22:00hrs on 19th Nov till 6:00hrs of 20th November, the following traffic diversion will be in place at BKC Road, Southbound. Commuters are requested to take note. #MTPUpdates pic.twitter.com/B0LVvYimIL

