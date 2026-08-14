Mumbai: Fishermen Seek Legal Framework To Sell Naturally Found Ambergris Without Harming Whales

Fishermen’s organisations have urged the Centre to allow regulated possession and sale of naturally recovered ambergris while opposing whale hunting | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: Seeking relief from legal action over naturally found ambergris, whale fishermen’s organisations have approached Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav seeking permission to possess and sell the substance when it is recovered without harming or hunting whales.

In a representation dated August 6, 2026, the National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) and Maharashtra Machhimar Kritee Samiti (MMKS) urged the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to create a regulated mechanism under which fishermen could register and auction naturally found ambergris.

Demand Limited To Natural Recovery

The fishermen’s groups said their demand was limited to ambergris that is naturally expelled by sperm whales and subsequently found floating in the sea or washed ashore. They maintained that no whale is hunted or harmed in obtaining such material.

According to the representation, ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and is known to have commercial value, particularly in the perfume industry. The groups also cited its use in incense, dhoop and traditional medicines.

Legal Concerns Raised

The fishermen, however, pointed out that the sperm whale is protected under India’s wildlife protection framework and is listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). They said this creates difficulties for fishermen who inadvertently recover ambergris and can result in possession being treated as an offence.

The organisations have proposed that the government establish a transparent regulatory system supervised by the Forest Department, including registration of recovered ambergris and its auction through authorised channels.

Such a mechanism, they argued, could help distinguish naturally recovered ambergris from material obtained through illegal hunting while also generating revenue for the government.

“We are completely against any form of whale hunting. Our request is limited only to the ambergris that is naturally expelled and found by fishermen,” the representation stated.

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Meeting Sought With Minister

The fishermen’s organisations also sought an opportunity to meet the Union minister and discuss the issue in detail, citing the economic implications for the coastal fishing community.

The representation was signed by Ramkrishna Tandel, Chairperson, National Fishworkers’ Forum; Leo Colaco, President, Maharashtra Machhimar Kritee Samiti; and Kiran Koli, General Secretary, Maharashtra Machhimar Kritee Samiti.

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