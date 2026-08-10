Maharashtra: ‘Take Urgent Measures To Address Fishing Problems In Dabhol Creek,’ Says Minister Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to act against untreated industrial wastewater and expedite dredging work to protect fishermen in the Dabhol Creek region | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to take immediate measures to address the problems faced by fishermen in the Dabhol Creek area of Ratnagiri district, particularly the damage caused to fishing activities by polluted wastewater discharged from the Lote industrial estate.

At a meeting held at Mantralaya, Rane directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to take necessary action against industries releasing untreated wastewater into the creek and ensure that fishermen do not suffer further losses.

Concerns Over Pollution

The Dabhol Creek region, stretching from Anjanvel in Guhagar taluka to Karji in Khed and Govalkot in Chiplun taluka, has 52 fishing villages with a population of around 14,988 fishermen. Rane said incidents of fish deaths had been reported due to wastewater released by chemical industries in the Lote industrial estate.

He directed authorities to regularly monitor the quality of water entering and leaving effluent treatment plants and take strict action against industries that discharge untreated waste.

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Dredging Work Prioritised

The meeting also discussed dredging at the mouth of Dabhol Creek. Rane directed the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation to complete the work on priority after following the tendering process, noting that administrative approval from the Centre had already been received.

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