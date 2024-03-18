Mumbai: FIRs Registered Against 3 Women For Assault During Apartment Renovation Dispute In Parel | Representational Image

The Bhoiwada police in Dadar have registered FIRs against three women who allegedly assaulted each other on March 15. One among the two alleges that the other was renovating her respective apartment illegally, which could threaten the foundation of the entire building. Hence, in an attempt to stop the work, she entered their apartment during which the said assault occurred.

The first FIR was registered by a woman named Smita Gaikwad (40) who lives in Tayyabji Terrace, located at Ranjana Deshmukh Marg at Parel. Gaikwad has been living in the building for over 20 years, along with her sister Suchitra Dave (50). According to Gaikwad, her neighbour named Bhavesh Agarwal sold his apartment to another family - Jamdar - some time back, and for the past 10 days, they have been renovating the apartment.

Details of case

Gaikwad learned that the construction work was related to the walls of the apartment, and she was worried that it might threaten the foundation of the entire building, hence she wrote a complaint to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about the same. Since then, two family members - Abhishek and Shriya Jamdar - have been threatening Gaikwad.



On Friday, March 15, along with other residents of the building, Gaikwad was planning how to stop the work, when she noticed some labourers punching a hole in the wall at Jamdar’s house. She told them to stop the work, as police would shortly reach to look into the complainant. “By then, Ashwini Jamdar came rushing towards me and asked me how I entered inside.

Then she started assaulting me while abusing swear words at me. She also bit me on my arm and started hitting me brutally,” said Gaikwad, who was sent to JJ hospital to get a medical certificate, and then her complaint her registered by the police.

Ashwini registers FIR

Subsequently, Ashwini Jamdar, 50, approached the police and registered an FIR against Gaikwad, and her sister Suchitra Dave. According to Jamdar, they were doing repair work at their apartment but both the sisters were repeatedly interrupting the work. Jamdar, a day before the incident, had filed a complaint with the Bhoiwada police, she said in her statement to the police.

On Friday, she said, “The sisters entered our house and started to yell at the labourers, then as I tried to stop, Smita Gaikwad bit my arm and started physically assaulting me after which they ran away,” said Jamdar, who later approached the police and registered a case against the duo sisters.

Gaikwad alleges that the repair work being undertaken by Jamdar did not have legal permission from authority bodies. Countering this statement, Jamdar told the police that the repair work did not require permission, and couldn’t pose a threat to the building’s structure.

Now, as per the senior police inspector of Bhoiwada police station Subhash Borate, they will be sending summon notices to all three under section 41A CrPC to cooperate with the interrogation. Meanwhile, police officials also say that as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, to carry out tenantable repair works to existing buildings, no permission is required. However, further course of investigation is ongoing, said officials.