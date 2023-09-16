Mumbai: Fireman Injured In Road Accident At Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, Driver Held

Road Accident | Representational Image

A 55-year-old fireman by profession, working with the Marol Fire Brigade station is currently in critical condition after his vehicle was hit from behind in a road accident on Thursday night.

According to the police, the son of the victim, Sahil Thakur, 21, was driving his bike, while his father, Sandeep, was the pillion passenger. Sahil was dropping Sandeep to his work for the latter’s night shift duty. At around 11:45 pm, when they reached the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, Sahil stated that he slowed down his vehicle due to a speed bumper and had signed the same for the vehicles behind. However, a four-wheeler car (MH02AQ5744), coming from behind, which was already allegedly speeding, rammed into Sahil’s motorbike with great intensity. The hit was so strong that Sandeep was hurled into the air, and he landed up miles away on the corner of the road, while Sahil along with his bike skidded.

The passerby, the driver of the four-wheeler – identified as Parveez Shakil Sheikh, 22, a resident of Marol, Andheri – and Sahil managed to pick up Sandeep and took him to Disha Hospital, at Ghatkopar for treatment.

In the accident, he sustained injuries on his head, back, legs and arm.

According to Shivani, 48, wife of the injured victim, the doctors provided basic treatments to Sandeep, but he remained unresponsive till Friday evening. “They took a few samples and X-rays along with the CITI Scan. The reports arrived today (Friday) afternoon, and the doctor came by during the night. He told us there is a crack in the backbone which will take time to heal properly. For now, my husband can’t get up, sit down or walk on his own or otherwise,” said a dejected Shivani, who is worried about managing expenses as Sandeep was the only earning member in the family.

Sahil on the other hand, who just finished his graduation, sustained minor injuries as he wore a helmet while driving. Shivani further added that they don’t have any money and the hospital being a private one is asking them to pay ₹15,000 – which she plans to borrow from one of Sandeep’s friends. “My son just finished his studies; we do not have any savings, with a bank balance of zero. Our financial situation was dependent on my husband’s mere earnings. We asked the accused, Sheikh, for compensation but he straight up refused to provide anything. I don’t know what to do and where to go from here,” said Shivani with tearful eyes.

Sheikh was arrested by the Ghatkopar police for the charges under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) among others of the Motor Vehicles Act.

