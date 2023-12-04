Mumbai: Man Refuses To Leave 80-Year-Old Mother Behind At Fire-Struck Home In Girgaon; Both Charred To Death

Heartbreaking story behind Mumbai fire surfaces | File Photo

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking incident, a 60-year-old son refused to leave his ailing mother alone in a fire accident. As Dhiren Shah's building in Girgaon caught fire on Saturday due to a suspected short circuit, he was asked to escape the premises to save his life. However, noting that his mother was recently discharged and was bedridden, he refused and stayed back with her being ready to accept death. Both the mother (80) and the son lost their lives in the fire and their charred bodies were found.

Other family members rescued

It was learned that other members of the Shah family had exited the fire-affected building to rescue themselves, however, Dhiren's love for his mother made him stay back and spend the last minutes of their lives together.

More about the fire accident

The incident was reported from the Jethabhai Govindji building in Girgaon, Mumbai which is said to be a century-old structure. It took place on Saturday evening when wooden stairs spread the fire and let it inside Shah's flat, leading to the saddening consequences. According to reports, the fire was extinguished around 3.35 am on Sunday, hours after it broke out at 9 pm on December 2. Meanwhile, it was noted that the old building didn't have proper fire-fighting facilities installed on the premises.