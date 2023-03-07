Mumbai: Fire on 4th floor of Ghatkopar building, doused | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a flat on the 4th floor of 16 storey building at Ghatkopar east on Tuesday. The fire was extinguished within half an hour. The fire officials rescued a woman sitting on the window slab to save her life. No injury was reported in an incident, confirmed a fire official.

The fire occurred in flat no. 404 of 'Umanga' building in front of Pant Nagar police station on Tuesday early morning. The Mumbai fire brigade along with Mumbai police and 'N' ward office immediately reached the spot for the rescue operation. The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles, indoor air condition unit, television wooden furniture sofa etc. in room no.404.

"During the fire incident, 30-year-old Kiran R. was alone at home, while her mother had gone out for some work in the morning. She got into a panic and to save her life she got down on the edge of her bedroom window. We got her down with the help of snorkel and the fire was extinguished by 7.43 am.," said a fire official. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to ascertain.