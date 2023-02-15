e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire in Kurla's multi-storey residential building; senior citizen killed

Mumbai: Fire in Kurla's multi-storey residential building; senior citizen killed

Officials said that people were are stranded on various floors due to smoke in a ground plus upper 12 floored structure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire in Kurla's multi-storey residential building; senior citizen killed |
Follow us on

Mumbai: On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in an apartment near HDIL Residential Complex in Kurla area of the city.

According to the preliminary information, the fire was first reported at 6.56 am in building number 7 in Premier compound, Kohinoor city. Officials said that there were pocket fires from fourth to tenth floors. Three hose lines were used to bring the fire under control.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in metro shed at Siddhivinayak in Dadar, no casualties reported; visuals...
article-image

Officials said that people were are stranded on various floors due to smoke in a ground plus upper 12 floored structure, but were rescued and moved to the terrace of the building.

One injury reported, A senior citizen died in the incident, she was identified as Shakuntala Ramani, 70 years old and was declared brought dead at Rajwadi hospital.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Lok Adalat settles over 3000 pending cases in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: Lok Adalat settles over 3000 pending cases in Belapur

Mumbai: History-sheeter in Borivali drunk dials police and makes hoax call about RDX in...

Mumbai: History-sheeter in Borivali drunk dials police and makes hoax call about RDX in...

Mumbai: Fire in Kurla's multi-storey residential building; senior citizen killed

Mumbai: Fire in Kurla's multi-storey residential building; senior citizen killed

V-Day love: Mumbai woman donates kidney to diabetic husband

V-Day love: Mumbai woman donates kidney to diabetic husband

Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Plea to prosecute cops withdrawn after due consideration, Maharashtra...

Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Plea to prosecute cops withdrawn after due consideration, Maharashtra...