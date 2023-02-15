Mumbai: Fire in Kurla's multi-storey residential building; senior citizen killed |

Mumbai: On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in an apartment near HDIL Residential Complex in Kurla area of the city.

According to the preliminary information, the fire was first reported at 6.56 am in building number 7 in Premier compound, Kohinoor city. Officials said that there were pocket fires from fourth to tenth floors. Three hose lines were used to bring the fire under control.

Officials said that people were are stranded on various floors due to smoke in a ground plus upper 12 floored structure, but were rescued and moved to the terrace of the building.

One injury reported, A senior citizen died in the incident, she was identified as Shakuntala Ramani, 70 years old and was declared brought dead at Rajwadi hospital.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

