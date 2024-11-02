Mumbai: Fire Erupts In 31-Storey Kalpataru Radiance In Goregaon; 2 Hospitalised Due To Asphyxiation

Fire Erupts In 31-Storey Kalpataru Radiance In Goregaon West | X

Mumbai: Two men suffocated after a fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Goregaon. At 12.49 pm on Saturaday, a fire was reported on the second floor of the ground plus 31- floors tall Kalpataru Radiance, a residential high-rise in Goregaon West. The injured are taken to Trauma Care Hospital and are in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished around 2.18 pm but the cause of the fire is not known yet.

The two men suffocated in the fire are Manoj Chauhan, (aged between 30 to 35 years) and Shahabuddin (50). Both are under treatment and their condition critical, the statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles and others on 2nd floor of 2 Basements + 3 Podiums + upper 31 floors residential building," the BMC statement said.

Kalpataru Radiance is a posh residential building in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The authorities are carrying out further investigations and identifying the cause of the fire.

Read Also Delhi Reports Over 700 Fire Incidents Within Two Days

Four Fire Incidents In MMR

Amid the celebration of the Diwali festival, four fire incidents were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan region. On Friday two fires erupted in Mumbai city. While two incidents were reported in the wee hours of Saturday in Thane.

On Friday, in between 6.30 to 7 pm, a fire erupted in a ration office on Phoenix Road, Matunga New police Line near Sanmukhanand Hall in Sion, Mumbai. While, another fire broke out in a residential area of MIDC, Andheri East around 7.50 pm. The Mumbai Fire Bridage quickly rushed to the spots and extinguished the blazes. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a pile of garbage caught fire due to firecrackers around 4.25 am on Saturday in Kalwa, Thane West. While, three furniture shops caught fire in Shil Phata area near HDFC Bank. The incident took place mid-night. Both the blazes were doused by early morning of Saturday and no injuries were reported, the Thane Disaster Management Cell informed.