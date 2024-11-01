Diwali Turns Tragic: Businessman Couple And Maid Burnt To Death After Fire Breaks Out From Diya Lit In Home Temple In Kanpur

File photos

Diwali celebrations turned tragic in Kanpur’s Kakadev when a fire, ignited by a lamp in the temple of a family home, claimed the lives of businessman Sanjay Shyam Dasani (48), his wife Kanika Dasani (42), and their maid, Chhabi Chauhan (24). As per reports, the fire spread rapidly due to the home’s extensive wooden interiors.

The Dasani family, well-known for their food business, Ambaji Foods, and a biscuit manufacturing unit, lived in a three-storey house in Pandu Nagar. On Diwali night, the couple performed a traditional puja before dinner and went to bed. The diya left burning in the temple caused a fire that quickly engulfed the room, leaving the couple unable to escape. In addition to this, the automatic door to the room locked due to the heat and they were not able to move out.

Their son, Harsh Dasani, was out celebrating Diwali with friends. After returning late at night, he noticed smoke billowing from the house and alerted nearby residents and the fire brigade. However, despite their arrival, the fire had already claimed the lives of his parents and the maid, who had attempted to save them.

Fire officials stated that the blaze spread rapidly from the diya to the bedroom and balcony areas due to the extensive woodwork. According to a forensic team’s preliminary assessment, the speed and intensity of the fire, combined with the locked automatic door, left no escape route for the occupants.