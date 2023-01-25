Mumbai fire brigade mega recruitment drive turns out to be a disaster; 147 candidates injured

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) began its mega recruitment drive, with 20,000 people applying for 960 vacant posts. However, a number of candidates got injured during the physical test with some even sustaining fractures.

MFB chief Sanjay Manjrekar refuted claims that the injuries were caused due to inferior quality landing mattresses and canvas sheets. “As of today, 10,000 candidates have jumped off. The 147 who got injured didn't jump or land the right way due to fear. Our jawans conducting the drive demonstrate how to jump and land. But some fail to do so due to fear,” he said, adding that candidates are not forced to jump and that can withdraw from the physical test at any time. Of the 147 injured, five sustained fractures and had to be admitted to hospital for treatment.

The recruitment drive started on Jan 13 and will go on till Feb 11. The test physical test held at MFBs Dahisar centre includes doing 20 pull-ups, shimmying down a 20-foot rope, running 800 m in under three minutes and jumping from a 19-foot height. The MFB currently has 1200 vacant posts and there had been no recruitment for the last three years. The department was looking to fill 960 vacant posts through this drive.

According to Mr Manjrekar, only one landing mattress was used for the physical test during the last recruitment drive but this year they have laid three mattresses. “Our canvas sheets are of good quality. If candidates are so frightened to jump off heights how will they rescue people who are in trouble?” He added that scared candidates don't jump properly on the area earmarked and fall out of the mattress or at the edge of the nets.

