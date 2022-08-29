Mumbai: Fire breaks out near petrol pump on BA Road in Parel, no injures reported

PM

A fire has been reported opposite F South Ward office and Apana Bazar in Mumbai's Lower Parel area near a petrol pump on Monday afternoon.

Following the incident, the Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB), Police, BEST Supply, Mahanagar Gas (MGL) Staff along with 108 ambulances reached the spot to take control of the situation.

No injuries have been reported so far.

There is a Mahanagar gas pipeline near the petrol pump and it is suspected that the fire started due to gas leakage from that pipeline as the fire emerged from underground.

As a precautionary measure, the electricity supply to some shops in the area has temporarily been cut off.

Meanwhile, as per the update by the Mumbai Traffic Police, traffic at Parel Titi Sleep Road, SB Road has been blocked and traffic from the said fire location has been diverted to Bambu Galli, St. Xavier's Marg, Hindmata.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.