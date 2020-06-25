Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel

A fire broke out at a building in Lower Parel on Thursday morning. There was no report of any casualty. This is the third fire incident on Thursday.
The blaze erupted around 9.30 am in a 2-storey commercial building located in Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The firefighting operations are underway.
Earlier today, a fire broke out at the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait office in south Mumbai's Nariman Point area. The bank is located in the Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building.
The flames spread across the electric wiring and installations, office furniture, records and important documents, computers, UPS battery and false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor. Nine fire engines, including water tankers, were at the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze.
Another fire broke out on Thursday in Andheri's Marol area. A level-two fire was reported at Nand-Dham Industrial estate. The incident was reported at around 12.50 am and no injuries were reported. A fireman was rushed to the hospital after fainting during the operation.
