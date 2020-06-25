Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel

A fire broke out at a building in Lower Parel on Thursday morning. There was no report of any casualty. This is the third fire incident on Thursday.

The blaze erupted around 9.30 am in a 2-storey commercial building located in Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The firefighting operations are underway.

Earlier today, a fire broke out at the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait office in south Mumbai's Nariman Point area. The bank is located in the Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building.