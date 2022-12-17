Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Parekh hospital building, eight fire tenders reach the spot

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire breaks out in Parekh hospital building, eight fire tenders reach the spot

According to the reports, many are trapped in the building as the blaze continues to flare up.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Parekh hospital building | Representative Image
Mumbai: A fire has broken out in the buildiung housing Parekh Hospital in Mumbai' Ghatkopar area. The fire started at an eatery in the four-storeyed building, stated TV reports.

Eight fire tenders have reached the spot. No injuries reported rill now.

According to new agency ANI report, 22 patients admitted to Parakh Hospital being shifted to another hospital after they complained of difficulty in breathing due to a fire incident.

