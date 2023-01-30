e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 19-storey high-rise at Sion Koliwada; visuals surface

As per reports, the fire broke out on the 7th floor of the high-rise building.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Screengrab
Mumbai: A Level- 1 fire broke out in a 19-storey high-rise in Sion Koliwada at on Monday at around 12.34 pm.

The high-rise is located on M A Road in the Sion Koliwada area.

As per reports, the fire broke out on the 7th floor of the high-rise building and was extinguished at 1.30 pm

