Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 19-storey high-rise at Sion Koliwada; visuals surface

Mumbai: A Level- 1 fire broke out in a 19-storey high-rise in Sion Koliwada at on Monday at around 12.34 pm.
The high-rise is located on M A Road in the Sion Koliwada area.
As per reports, the fire broke out on the 7th floor of the high-rise building and was extinguished at 1.30 pm
