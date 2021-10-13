e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 15,823 new COVID-19 cases, 22,844 recoveries, and 226 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 08:44 AM IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential society in Kurla, 20 motorcycles gutted; see pics

ANI
Photo Credit: ANI

Photo Credit: ANI

Advertisement

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out among around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Mumbai's Nehru Nagar, Kurla on Wednesday morning.

All the motorbikes were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel.

More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 08:44 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal