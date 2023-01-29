Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential building in Mahim (W); no injuries reported | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out Nitya Sahaya residential building's 3rd floor and upper 3 floor building from its window in Mahim (W) at Senapati Bapat marg, Mari Nagar at around 10.20 pm on Saturday. Fire was confined to the residential room on 3rd floor.

The fire brigade services (MFB) declared it a Level-1 fire. No injuries were reported in the incident. The fire was succefully doused at about 11:48pm. BMC's MFB, ward staff, BEST and Police were involved in the operation.

