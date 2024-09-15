Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony Building, 90 Residents Rescued, 13 Hospitalised For Smoke Inhalation

Mumbai Fire Brigade rescues 90 residents from Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony building after a fire broke out early Saturday morning | File Photo

Mumbai: Around 90 residents were safely evacuated by Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel after a fire broke out in a seven-story building in Ghatkopar (East) early on Saturday. The firefighters extinguished the blaze about half an hour after it started. However, 13 people, including two minors, were admitted to BMC's Rajawadi Hospital due to smoke inhalation.

According to the fire brigade, the fire began around 1:30 a.m. in the common electrical duct of the Shanti Sagar Building in Ramabai Colony. It was confined to the electrical wiring and installations in the common meter cabin on the ground floor, but the smoke filled the entire building, causing suffocation for trapped residents. "The old building didn't have a firefighting system, which made things difficult," a fire official said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade rescues 90 residents from Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony building after a fire broke out early Saturday morning | File Photo

"When we arrived, we found the fire had started in the meter box at the entrance on both sides of the ground floor. Our two teams acted simultaneously: one controlled the blaze while the other rescued residents. The congested area made it hard for our vehicles to access the scene. Dense smoke filled the floors, making many residents hesitant to leave their homes. We had to search every room and guide them to the terrace for safety."

The official added, "We had to wait for the smoke to clear before bringing down 90 residents via the staircase. The lift area was blocked with garbage and waste. Our prompt action prevented serious injuries, but some residents, especially women, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to the hospital. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown."

According to officials, eight people were later discharged after receiving medical care. Meanwhile, five victims are still admitted to the hospital. They have been identified as Jasim Salim Sayyad (17), Abid Shah (22), Sweety Sandip Kadam (45), Laxmi Laxman Kadam (50) and Laxman Rambhau Kadam (60). As per the medical officials, the conditions of the victims remain stable.

Chandan Nikalje, a resident complained that the fire brigade arrived an hour and a half late. Local youths had begun rescuing residents from the first two floors by using ladder, and those on the upper floors were guided to the terrace before the fire brigade arrived. "Even several hours after the incident there was no help from BMC, with no electricity or water in the building. Some residents are staying in nearby mandaps or with relatives," he added.