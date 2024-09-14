 Mumbai Fire: 13 Hospitalized After Blaze Erupts In Ghatkopar Building; 90 Rescued
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out at Ramabai Ambedkar Magasvargiya Housing Society, Ramai Niwas, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar East, after which more than 90 people were rescued safely through the staircase.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: As many as 13 people were injured after a fire broke out in a building in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Saturday, officials said.

About The Incident

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out at Ramabai Ambedkar Magasvargiya Housing Society, Ramai Niwas, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar East, after which more than 90 people were rescued safely through the staircase.

"More than 90 people were rescued safely. 13 people have been injured in the fire incident and have been admitted to the nearest hospital," the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

Due to suffocation, a total of 13 persons were taken to Rajawadi Hospital.

About Those Who Have Been Injured

The injured have been identified as Harsha Anil Bhise, Sweety Sandip Kadam, Janvi Milind Raigaonkar, Priyanka Kale, Jasim Salim Sayyad, Jyoti Milind Raigaonkar, Firoza Iqbal Shaikh, Laxmi Laxman Kadam, Laxman Rambhau Kadam, Mansi Shrivastava, Akshara Sachin Date, Abid Shah, and Amir Iqbal Khan.

All the injured have been admitted to the casualty ward of Dr Maitri of Rajawadi Mun Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The officials said the fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

