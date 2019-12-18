Mumbai; Fire breaks out at Ghatkopar building

Mumbai: A level-II fire broke out in two flats of a 12-storey building named Shreeji Tower near Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East on Tuesday around 5pm. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed five fire tenders to the spot to douse the fire.

According to officials, the fire was confined to electric wirings, electric installation like fridge, TV, washing machine etc and the false ceiling in flat No 501 on the 5th floor and flat No 601 on 6th floor of the residential building.

Around 20 people, including 15 women and a senior citizen, were rescued from terrace of the building by firemen.

Firemen Varankar was suffocated and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. However, after getting treatment he was allowed to join the rescue operations again. It took around three hours for the brigade to bring the fire under control.

The fire engines used three jumbo water tankers, two water tankers, 1 breathing apparatus and 108 ambulances. “Timely action by the fire brigade has helped in rescuing people trapped in the building.

An inquiry will be initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire and also to find out if any fire-safety norms was violated,” said Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer.