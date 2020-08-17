Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Crawford Market, 8 fire tenders at spot

This comes months after a level two fire broke out at Mumbai’s British-era market in June. Several shops located inside the heritage Crawford Market building in South Mumbai were gutted in a massive fire which broke out on June 11.

The blaze gutted corrugated boxes, large stocks of packing material, bamboos, electrical installation and electrical wirings in the shopping area of Crawford Market. A dozen big and small stalls with ground and mezzanine floors were destroyed in the fire, which was put out by five fire-fighting jets of six fire engines.