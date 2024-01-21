 Mumbai Fire: 6 Patients Evacuated After Blaze Erupts At Vikhroli Hospital; None Injured
Mumbai Fire: 6 Patients Evacuated After Blaze Erupts At Vikhroli Hospital; None Injured

The fire was confined to the main cable of the air suction motor in the ICU on the ground floor and the three upper floors.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Mumbai: A fire broke out at a hospital in the Vikhroli East area of Mumbai, an official said on Sunday. The fire broke out at Dr Ambedkar Hospital in the Vikhroli East area. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the fire.

According to the official, a fire call was received at 1.47 am on Sunday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames was doused around 2.25 am.

Patients Evacuated From The Scene

Six patients, identified as Shivaji Dhele (65), Vimal Tiwari (60), Yashodabai Rathod (58), Kantaprasad Nirmal (75), Arun Haribhagat (64), and Sushmita Ghokshe (23), were evacuated and shifted to the Rajawadi hospital in the Rajawadi area of Ghatkopar, Mumbai, officials informed further.

The fire was confined to the main cable of the air suction motor in the ICU on the ground floor and the three upper floors, officials added.

However, the officials were still in the process of determining the cause of the fire at the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.

Another Fire Incident In Malad

Earlier, a fire broke out at a 22-storeyed building in the Malad area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

