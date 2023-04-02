 Mumbai: FIR registered in bank manager's suicide case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: FIR registered in bank manager's suicide case

Mumbai: FIR registered in bank manager's suicide case

On March 12 the bank manager was found unresponsive on the grounds of State Bank of India located at Dadar Hindu Colony.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: FIR registered in bank manager's suicide case | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Park Site Police has registered an FIR in the suicide case of the branch manager of State Bank of India located at Dadar Hindu Colony.

The FIR is against Shankey Agarwal of Vayudoot Multiservices Private Limited. In the suicide note found by the police from the manager’s home, he blamed Agarwal for his death.

Read Also
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 girls attempt suicide in Poonch, one dies
article-image

March 12 incident

According to the police, Sandesh Malpani was working as a manager in SBI. On March 12 he was found unresponsive on the grounds of the building. The building watchman informed Malpani’s wife. Malpani was immediately taken to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

When the police came to Malpani’s house, they found a suicide note. Malpani had written that Shankey Agarwal of Vayudoot Multiservices Private Limited was responsible for his death. He wrote that Agarwal had taken a loan of ₹8,49,21,754 from ICICI Bank. To repay it, he had applied for a loan of ₹8,84,00,000 from SBI.

Other branch employees held him accountable for failure to disburse loan

However, Agarwal did not submit complete documents for the loan. Being the branch manager, other employees were holding Malpani responsible for the failure to disburse the loan. Malpani called Agarwal several times asking him to submit the documents. He also went to Agarwal’s office and home several times. Malpani’s wife Vibha told the police that there was a lot of work pressure on her husband.

A police official said that Agarwal had mortgaged two of his properties with ICICI Bank and he was to get the papers of the mortgaged property after getting the loan sanctioned from SBI. He had to deposit that paper with the SBI, but did not. Malpani was being held responsible for getting the loan paused due to non-submission of papers.

In this case, the Park Site Police has registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC. The officer said that apart from Agarwal, the names of some other employees of SBI have also been mentioned in the suicide note. Malpani lived with his wife a daughter-son on the ninth floor of Raj Splendor Co-Op Society, LBS Road, Vikhroli (West).

Read Also
IIT student’s suicide: Powai police to be questioned by senior official
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Valuables worth ₹2 lakh stolen from a temple in Titwala

Thane: Valuables worth ₹2 lakh stolen from a temple in Titwala

Mumbai: Government Covid order creates confusion among private hospitals

Mumbai: Government Covid order creates confusion among private hospitals

Mumbai: FIR registered in bank manager's suicide case

Mumbai: FIR registered in bank manager's suicide case

Mumbai: Govt busy in politics of revenge, says Supriya Sule, asks Dy CM Fadnavis to quit

Mumbai: Govt busy in politics of revenge, says Supriya Sule, asks Dy CM Fadnavis to quit

Mumbai: 3 booked for duping woman of ₹55 lakh

Mumbai: 3 booked for duping woman of ₹55 lakh