Mumbai: FIR registered in bank manager's suicide case

Mumbai: The Park Site Police has registered an FIR in the suicide case of the branch manager of State Bank of India located at Dadar Hindu Colony.

The FIR is against Shankey Agarwal of Vayudoot Multiservices Private Limited. In the suicide note found by the police from the manager’s home, he blamed Agarwal for his death.

March 12 incident

According to the police, Sandesh Malpani was working as a manager in SBI. On March 12 he was found unresponsive on the grounds of the building. The building watchman informed Malpani’s wife. Malpani was immediately taken to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

When the police came to Malpani’s house, they found a suicide note. Malpani had written that Shankey Agarwal of Vayudoot Multiservices Private Limited was responsible for his death. He wrote that Agarwal had taken a loan of ₹8,49,21,754 from ICICI Bank. To repay it, he had applied for a loan of ₹8,84,00,000 from SBI.

Other branch employees held him accountable for failure to disburse loan

However, Agarwal did not submit complete documents for the loan. Being the branch manager, other employees were holding Malpani responsible for the failure to disburse the loan. Malpani called Agarwal several times asking him to submit the documents. He also went to Agarwal’s office and home several times. Malpani’s wife Vibha told the police that there was a lot of work pressure on her husband.

A police official said that Agarwal had mortgaged two of his properties with ICICI Bank and he was to get the papers of the mortgaged property after getting the loan sanctioned from SBI. He had to deposit that paper with the SBI, but did not. Malpani was being held responsible for getting the loan paused due to non-submission of papers.

In this case, the Park Site Police has registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC. The officer said that apart from Agarwal, the names of some other employees of SBI have also been mentioned in the suicide note. Malpani lived with his wife a daughter-son on the ninth floor of Raj Splendor Co-Op Society, LBS Road, Vikhroli (West).