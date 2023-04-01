 Jammu & Kashmir: 3 girls attempt suicide in Poonch, one dies
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 girls attempt suicide in Poonch, one dies

ANIUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 girls attempt suicide in Poonch, one dies | Representative Image

Three unidentified girls allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping from the bridge of a river here in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, police said on Saturday.

"Among the three girls, one allegedly jumped into the river," police said.

2 girls rescued by police

"Three unidentified girls attempted to jump into a river from a bridge in Poonch late Friday night," police said.

The police party stationed near the bridge swing into action and rescued two girls, officials said. 

"The body of a girl was fished out of the river and rushed to Poonch hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," they said. 

The motive behind this extreme step is not clear, police said.

More details are awaited. 

