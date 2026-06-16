Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 6 MNS Workers For Violating Prohibitory Orders In Girgaon Footpath Protest | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: The Gamdevi Police have registered an FIR against six Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and disturbing public peace during a protest against the white stripes painted on footpaths in Girgaon.

FIR details and legal sections

The FIR, registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 37(1)(e) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. The incident took place on Hughes Road, on the footpath stretch between Dharam Palace and Devdhar Chowk in Gamdevi.

Accused named and notices served

The accused have been mentioned in FIR as Dinesh Dnyaneshwar Punde, Gurunath Sudhakar Devrukhkar, Shekhar Talekar, Sujay Dilip Sawant, Sanket Maruti Navale and Ravindra Laxman Shinde. Police have served notices to all the accused under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Protest and alleged breach

According to the police, at around 10.30 am on June 14, the accused allegedly assembled at the public footpath without obtaining the requisite permission from authorities. They reportedly raised slogans and staged a protest against the white stripes painted on the footpath, leading to a breach of public peace.

Police action and investigation

Police officials stated that the gathering was held in violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner, which restrict unlawful assemblies. Consequently, a case was registered against the protesters for violating the standing orders and creating a law and order situation. Further investigation is underway.

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