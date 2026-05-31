Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Former Taximen Colony Society Officials For Allegedly Forging Signatures To Push Redevelopment Plan |

Mumbai: The Kurla police have registered an FIR against unidentified former office-bearers and members of Taxi Men’s Colony Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. for allegedly forging signatures of absent residents to secure quorum and facilitate the appointment of a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the society’s redevelopment project.

The case was registered nearly 18 months after the alleged incident, following a complaint filed by 70-year-old retired employee Abdul Ali Mohammad Kazimali Azizi, a resident of Bombay Taximen Colony on L.B.S. Road in Kurla West.

According to the FIR, the society has 686 registered members and is currently pursuing a redevelopment project. In 2024, the redevelopment process was overseen by an 18-member managing committee comprising the chairman, secretary, treasurer and other committee members.

The FIR states that a Special General Body Meeting (SGM) was convened on September 22, 2024, at 2 pm within the society premises to appoint a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the proposed redevelopment. Azizi alleged that neither he nor his wife, Sharifunnisa Azizi, 71, attended the meeting as she was unwell and both remained at home throughout the day.

Azizi later learnt about a complaint submitted to the Kurla police station by another society member, Mohammad Awais Ahmad Farooqui, on February 16, 2026. Following this, he sought access to the attendance register maintained for the SGM and discovered that signatures had allegedly been entered against both his and his wife's names despite their absence from the meeting.

He informed the society's office-bearers that the signatures were not theirs and that they had not authorised anyone to sign on their behalf. However, he allegedly received no satisfactory explanation from committee members or society staff.

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During his inquiries, Azizi also came to know that signatures had allegedly been forged in the names of several deceased members as well as other members who were either outside Mumbai or abroad at the time of the meeting.

The complainant has alleged that, on the strength of these forged attendance entries, the committee falsely showed the presence of 378 members at the September 22, 2024 meeting, thereby establishing the required quorum and illegally passing a resolution appointing a PMC for the redevelopment project.

Based on Azizi’s complaint, the Kurla police on May 29 registered an FIR against the then office-bearers and members of the society under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Police officials said further investigation is underway.

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