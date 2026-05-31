IPL Betting Racket Busted In Navi Mumbai, 13 Bookies Arrested In Midnight Raid | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal betting during the ongoing IPL season, Panvel Taluka Police arrested 13 alleged bookies during a midnight raid at a farmhouse in Wakdi village near Panvel. The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until June 2.

The action was taken following specific intelligence received by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Rashmi Nandedkar regarding an online betting operation being run from the Gavdevi Farmhouse in Wakdi. Acting on her instructions, a team from Panvel Taluka Police conducted a surprise raid late on Friday night and caught the accused allegedly operating and participating in online cricket betting activities.

Police said the betting racket was being run through an online platform identified as '365 Lotus,' with bets being placed on IPL matches being played across the country.

During the operation, police seized more than 60 credit and debit cards, several high-end mobile phones, a tablet and diaries and notebooks used to maintain betting records and financial transactions. The seized material is expected to help investigators trace the financial trail and identify other persons connected to the racket.

“Acting on credible intelligence, our team carried out a targeted operation that led to the arrest of 13 persons allegedly involved in online betting on IPL matches. A substantial quantity of electronic devices, bank cards and betting-related documents has been seized. Further technical investigation is underway to determine the extent of the network and identify all those involved,” said DCP Rashmi Nandedkar.

The raid was conducted by a team led by Police Inspector Anand Kamble, Cyber Cell Police Inspector Dipali Patil, and Assistant Police Inspectors Gije and Phadtare. The operation continued until the early hours of Saturday.

Police officials said they are now examining digital evidence and financial transactions to ascertain how far the betting network extends and whether it has links to operators in other parts of the state or country. Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

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