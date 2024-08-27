Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Former DGP And Others For Extortion From Businessman | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Thane Nagar police has booked a case against former Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey, two officers, and five others for alleged irregularities and extortion from a Mumbai-based businessman.

The incident took place in Mumbai-Thane between May 2021 and June 30, 2024. A case was filed by Ashok Punamiya on August 26. The FIR names Pandey, former assistant commissioner of police Sardar Patil, inspector Manohar Patil, advocate Shekhar Jagtap, Shayam Sundar Agarwal, Shubham Agarwal, and Sharad Agarwal.

According to the FIR, the accused unlawfully reopened a 2016 case that was filed at Thane Nagar station. They threatened the complainant and other businessmen with false cases, extorted money, forged or fabricated documents, while posing as a special public prosecutors to mislead the court.

A case was filed against them under section of 166(A) (public servant disobeying direction under law), 120(B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 170 (personating a public servant), 193 (punishment for false evidence), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed), 205 (false personation for purpose of act or proceeding in suit or prosecution), 209 (dishonestly making false claim in Court), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 384 (punishment for extortion), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 465 (punishment for forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code.

The police are investigating the case as per the allegations levelled against them. So far, no arrests have been made.