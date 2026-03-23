Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Caretaker After Video Of Elderly Woman Assaulted At Borivali Senior Care Home Goes Viral |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against a caretaker at a senior citizen care facility in Borivali after a 75-year-old resident alleged that she was tied to a bed and assaulted earlier this month. The case comes days after a viral video showed the accused assaulting the elderly woman with a broom.

The accused, identified as Surekha Pawar, was employed at a senior care foundation in Gorai-2, where the victim, Vaishali A, had been living for the past five months. According to an Indian Express report quoting police officials, the incident took place on March 11 and came to light only after the elderly woman gathered the courage to speak out.

As per the complaint, the caretaker allegedly grew frustrated with the victim’s frequent need to use the washroom. Police said that Pawar tied the woman’s hands to a bed while she was asleep and then assaulted her with a broom. The act, described by officials as deeply disturbing, left the victim traumatised.

Viral Video Shows Heinous Act Of Assault

The case gained wider attention after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. The footage reportedly shows the caretaker verbally abusing the elderly woman and hitting her, while the victim is heard crying out in pain. The visuals sparked outrage and raised concerns over the treatment of senior citizens in care homes.

Cops stated the victim did not immediately report the incident as she had been threatened by the caretaker, who warned her against telling anyone. Fearful of repercussions, the woman remained silent for a few days. However, she later confided in a few individuals, who alerted the authorities, leading to police intervention.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered against the accused under charges of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means. Police officials confirmed that Pawar was detained for questioning soon after the complaint was filed. She was later served a notice and asked to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are now examining the circumstances under which the incident occurred and whether there were lapses in supervision at the care facility. Further investigation in the case is currently underway.

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