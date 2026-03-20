Mumbai Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Water-Filled Construction Pit In Malad | File Picture

Mumbai, March 20: An eight-year-old boy died after falling into a water filled construction pit in Malad East on Thursday, March 19 while attempting to retrieve a ball, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 8:00 pm at Chagan Patel Chawl, Ambewadi, in Kurar Village. The boy, identified as Divyansh Rajesh Mourya (8), had reportedly gone to retrieve a ball when he accidentally fell into a pit excavated by Mauli Construction.

According to police officials from Kurar Village Police Station, the pit was filled with water, which made the situation critical. Upon receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. The child was pulled out of the pit and immediately shifted to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali for treatment.

However, despite efforts to save him, the attending Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) declared the boy dead at the hospital.

The case was later confirmed by the concerned Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from Kurar Village Police Station.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be ascertained.

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