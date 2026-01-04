Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 35-Year-Old Ex-Employee For Hacking Media Firm's Email, Posting Objectionable Content | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Powai police on December 2 registered an FIR against Imran Jamil Turak, 35, for allegedly illegally accessing the email ID and password of Vygr Media Pvt Ltd and uploading objectionable photos and content on the company’s social media platforms. The accused allegedly committed the act after being terminated from the company. He also allegedly sent objectionable emails to the company’s clients.

About The Case



According to the FIR, the complainant, Sonam Bhagat, 40, a resident of Andheri East, operates Vygr Media Pvt Ltd along with Vikram Puri. The company’s office is located in Powai and is involved in creating and broadcasting news, brand-related content, and podcasts related to government schemes.

The company has six official email IDs. One of these email IDs is used to broadcast content on the company’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn platforms, as well as on the company’s website and mobile application. Vygr Media Pvt Ltd employs 18 staff members, and selected employees were given access to the company’s email account for official work and communication with clients.



On December 23, the company discovered that objectionable photos and content had been uploaded across all its digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, the company website, and its app. The company immediately deleted the objectionable material. Subsequently, several clients contacted the company, stating that they had received objectionable emails from the company’s official email ID.





Following an internal inquiry, the company found that the objectionable content had been uploaded from a Nagpur location using the login credentials of former employee Imran Jamil Turak, who is a resident of Nagpur. Turak had joined the company on March 24, 2025, as a Lead Generation Specialist – Business and Partnerships. He was terminated on September 30 after serving a notice period, allegedly because to company was not satisfied with his work.



Bhagat, a director of the company, filed a complaint alleging that Turak, out of resentment over his termination, illegally accessed the company’s email ID and password and committed the offence. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against him under Section 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and initiated further investigation.

