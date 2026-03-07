Mumbai: Finland President Alexander Stubb Watched Dhurandhar On Son’s Suggestion, Says 'Looking Forward For Sequel On March 19' - VIDEO

Mumbai: Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is currently in Mumbai as part of his India visit, said that he watched the 2025 film Dhurandhar on the suggestion of his son before arriving in the country. The Finnish President added that he was happy to see the film’s theme of fighting terrorism and said he is looking forward to watch its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on March 19.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In an interview with ANI, Stubb said, "Before I came to India, my son suggested I should watch Dhurandhar, and I did. Of course, that was one part of the narrative of that movie. Happy to fight against terrorists and look forward to watch sequel on March 19."

His statement also comes on the day when the official Dhurandhar: The Revenge official trailer was released. The trailer gave a sneak peak on what's in store for the audience in the next chapter of director Aditya Dhar's expanding spy thriller universe.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer

Running 3 minutes and 25 seconds, the trailer signals Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The trailer suggests that following the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza has risen to power in Lyari, Karachi, emerging as "Lyari ka Badshah."

While the first film focused on Rangi's personal infiltration into a crime network, the sequel shows him manoeuvring through the ranks of a terror syndicate in an attempt to dismantle it from within.

With action set to continue to dominate, the trailer also gave a glimpse of the remixed version of the track 'Ari Ari' by Bombay Rockers, which has added an energetic mood. At the end of the trailer, a dramatic declaration from Ranveer Singh's character is heard saying 'Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil, Hindustan tay karega.'

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/